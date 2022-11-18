Continental Maritime wins LHA 7 award with $33.4 million potential

Continental Maritime of San Diego LLC, San Diego, Calif., has been awarded a $29,199,899 firm-fixed-price contract for maintenance, modernization and repair of USS Tripoli (LHA 7) fiscal 2023 selected restricted availability.

The contract includes options that, if exercised, would bring its cumulative value to $33,475,088.

The scope of this acquisition includes all labor, supervision, facilities, equipment, production, testing, and quality assurance necessary to prepare for and accomplish the Chief of Naval Operations availability for managing critical modernization, maintenance, training, and inactivation programs.

Work will be performed in San Diego and is expected to be completed by February 2024. If all options are exercised, work will continue through February 2024.

This contract was competitively procured using full and open competition via the System for Award website, with three offers received.

The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity (N00024-23-C-4403).