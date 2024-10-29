BAE Jacksonville wins sub module fabrication contract

BAE Systems has been awarded a contract by General Dynamics Electric Boat for deck module fabrication in support of U.S. Navy submarine programs. The contract between the companies will cover the production and shipment of structural steel components for both Columbia- and Virginia-class submarines from the BAE Jacksonville, Fla., shipyard.

BAE Systems currently provides support to the U.S. Navy submarine industrial base through various business operations, particularly the company’s Louisville, Kentucky facility, which is home to its Submarine Center of Excellence. Earlier this year, BAE Jacksonville shipyard employees began supporting submarine fabrication at multiple sites across the industrial base. For its upcoming work, the shipyard has also drawn upon the expertise of the company’s business unit that fabricates other submarine components.

“BAE Systems has a long history of manufacturing components for U.S. Navy submarines, and we are committed to continuing our company’s service in this area,” said Paul Smith, vice president and general manager of BAE Systems Ship Repair. “We have been adding capability and resources at our Jacksonville shipyard and are ready now to start executing this important work of building high-quality, reliable structures for Electric Boat and the U.S. Navy.”

BAE Systems’ 101-acre shipyard in Jacksonville currently sustains and provides fabrication services for a wide variety of surface vessels. Concurrent with its submarine production work, the shipyard is undergoing a significant transformation with a new 25,000-ton lifting capacity Pearlson shiplift and four-acre land-level repair facility coming online in spring 2025.

BAE Systems is a key member of the U.S. submarine industrial base. With the advanced manufacturing capabilities of its Louisville facility, BAE Systems is also building a heavy propulsor structure for the Columbia-class submarine. The Louisville site also builds the Virginia Payload Module launch tubes, which enable Virginia-Class submarines to fire Tomahawk missiles and future payloads.