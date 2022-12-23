BAE Jacksonville books DDG award with $137.9 million potential

NAVSEA has awarded BAE Systems Jacksonville Ship Repair LLC, Jacksonville, Fla., a $119,261,837 firm-fixed-price contract action for maintenance, modernization, and repair of USS Lassen (DDG 82) fiscal 2023 Depot Modernization Period.

The contract includes options that, if exercised, would bring its cumulative value to $137,918,372. Work will be performed in Mayport, Florida, and is expected to be completed by April 2024. If all options are exercised, work will continue through April 2024.

The scope of the acquisition includes all labor, supervision, facilities, equipment, production, testing, and quality assurance necessary to prepare for and accomplish the CNO Availability for managing critical modernization, maintenance, and repair programs.

Fiscal 2023 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $74,044,929 (62%); fiscal 2022 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $40,806,891 (34%); and fiscal 2023 operations and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $4,410,017 (4%) will be obligated at the time of award, of which $4,410,017 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.

The contract was competitively procured using full and open competition via the System for Award website, with one offer received.

The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity (N00024-23-C-4486).