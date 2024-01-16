BRIX Marine delivers shark diving boat

Two of the more recent deliveries from BRIX Marine that we’ve covered here were whale watching boats. The latest delivery from the Port Angeles, Wash., based boatbuilder is a little different: a 40-foot long by 14-foot beam high-tunnel catamaran shark diving boat, the Kamohoali’i.

Purpose-built for shark diving specialist Haleiwa Shark Tours on the North Shore of Oahu, Hawaii, the Kamohoali’i is a USCG Subchapter “T” vessel inspected for 29 passengers plus two crew and is powered by twin Volvo 380 HP D6 diesel engines. Seastar Optimus inboard steering systems and EPS smart cylinders ensure dynamic propulsion, optimal performance, and precise maneuverability through Hawaiian waters.

Kamohoali’i’s Garmin navigation system includes a 12-inch Volvo glass cockpit screen and a 7-inch multi-function display. With GPS, AIS Class B transponder, and a VHF radio, Kamohoali’i is fully equipped for safe and efficient maritime operations.

Photo: BRIX Marine

The vessel has two helm stations: the main station and a second station on the starboard side cabin aft. This design allows for enhanced visibility and control, providing the crew with flexibility and ensuring optimal positioning for the best shark encounters, notably cage diving —though more hesitant passengers can purchase ride-only tickets.

Haleiwa Shark Tours is fully owned and operated by native Hawaiians, Kala Alexander and Makua Rothman, two professional big wave surfers who have spent their lives on the island.

“Kamohoali’i is a testament to BRIX Marine’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of marine innovation,” said Perry Knudson, managing director at BRIX Marine. “Our goal is to not only design and build great vessels, but also to support ventures like Haleiwa Shark Tours in their mission to educate and inspire through responsible marine tourism.”