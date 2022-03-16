Seaspan Shipyards puts virtual reality to work

With a 5.6 meter wide display wall as its centerpiece, an immersive visualization system unveiled by Canada’s Seaspan Shipyards allows users to access a virtual reality environment designed to take the use of digital technologies to a whole new level.

Called HoloShip, the Seaspan system creates an environment can be used to develop, integrate, test and demonstrate new digital twin capabilities, promising transform how ships are built, constructed, and maintained.

Seaspan notes that modern shipbuilding and through-life support are rapidly evolving with integrated use of digital technology and digital twins. Effective use of digital information is critical for shipbuilders and ship owners/operators and forms the foundation for connected products and services that can result in more efficient, safer and sustainable fleets.

Seaspan’s HoloShip enables designers, engineers, production teams, and customers to virtually experience, a fully detailed, three-dimensional and highly accurate digital model of the vessel. Using 3D and virtual reality headsets, users are virtually transported onto the ship. They areable to move about to view and interact with the space, as well as with the equipment, components, systems and subsystems.

The HoloShip can also be accessed via a networked system at a remote location.

The HoloShip platform enables engineering and design teams to assess and evaluate a wide range of uses and scenarios across all stages of a vessel’s lifecycle, from design and construction through to delivery, operations, maintenance and training. Integrating advanced visualization systems allows teams to optimize models and collaborate effectively with customers to increase productivity, efficiency and quality.

Emerging digital twin technologies can be used to help vessel owners and operators to reduce down-time for repair, to more effectively maintain, sustain and enhance fleets and to lower vessel cost of ownership.

The HoloShip will immediately benefit the non-combat vessels that Seaspan is constructing for the Canadian Coast Guard and Royal Canadian Navy under Canada’s National Shipbuilding Strategy (NSS), including the vessels that are currently in the design phase.

“Investment in advanced digital technologies such as our new HoloShip platform contributes to the continued development of Seaspan as one of the most modern shipyards in North America,” says Dave Hargreaves, senior vice president, strategy and business development, Seaspan Shipyards. “Collaborating with the marine industry community to develop a vertically integrated cluster of Canadian companies that provide both independent and integrated solutions to the global market will also help position and enhance Canada’s reputation as a leader in technology, shipbuilding and ship repair.”