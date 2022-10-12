Romania orders two Stan Patrol emergency response vessels

The Romanian Government’s General Inspectorate for Emergency Situations has ordered two Damen Stan Patrol 5009 emergency response vessels.

The order follows an extensive tender process under Romania’s Vision 2020 project that aims to improve Romania’s disaster-response capacity by purchasing new equipment and training staff, aiming to better protect its population in emergencies.

This program aligns with the national strategy on climate change and economic growth based on low emissions. Damen Shipyards won the tender process with its proposal for delivery of the two Stan Patrol 5009 vessels.

Engineered to Damen specifications, the multirole vessels will be able to complete missions of up to three days in rough seas and adverse conditions. Their range is at least 2,000 nautical miles at cruising speed.

One vessel is a Search and Rescue Multirole Ship, with a primary role of delivering medical aid and can evacuate at least 50 people from emergency situations, The other is a Firefighting Multirole Ship, laid out to take at least 30 people on board. It has FiFi-1 notation. Multiple spray nozzles for firefighting are installed, one of them on top of a hydraulic arm to reach high and far in order to be able to direct the water into the heart of a fire.

Both vessels have a winch area for touch and go helicopter operations, rescue boats that can be launched rapidly, have the ability to launch drones and waterborne unmanned vehicles and are extensively equipped with communication and navigation instruments to participate in extensive missions with other vessels, vehicles and aircraft.

The instruments enable rapid detection of objects and people in the water for emergency response. Both vessels can maintain a top speed of 22 knots. They will be finished and equipped at Damen Shipyards Galatí.

Delivery of two Damen Fast Crew Supplier 4008 Patrol vessels ordered earlier by the Romanian Border Police is expected at the end of 2022.