Photos: Ship Repair USA 2024 in review

Photos of last month’s Marine Log’s Ship Repair USA conference are now available.

Marine Log held its second annual Ship Repair USA conference in the French Quarter of New Orleans on June 11-12, once again attracting attendees from across the spectrum of shipyards, vessel operators, maintenance providers, suppliers, and other specialists.

Marine Log’s Ship Repair USA is the only focused ship repair and maintenance event in North America, bringing together all those allied to the repair industry.

“This year’s Ship Repair USA conference was a true collaborative effort,” said Gary Lynch, publisher for Marine Log. “Thank you to our speakers, sponsors, SNAME, our association partner; MSC, and all of our attendees for making the second annual Ship Repair USA Conference a huge success.”

Day one of the event focused on shipyard funding, workforce challenges, ship repair contract pitfalls, best practices in ship repair, drydocking and lift innovations and more.

A panel moderated by Morgan Fanberg, CEO of naval architecture firm Glosten, dived into the critical challenges and cutting-edge solutions in ship repair. Panelists—Ted Williams, president of Senesco Marine; Lane Richards, vice president of service sales at Everett Ship Repair; and Patrick Roberts, vice president of sales and operations for SSI USA—covered topics, such as balancing cost, time, and quality, the impact of technological advances, addressing skilled labor shortages, and ensuring environmental compliance during the discussion.

Day two focused on programming from the Military Sealift Command and how ship repair yards, especially smaller ones, can access its commercial repair work needs among other things. MSC also held a panel discussion with Alabama Shipyard and Bayonne Dry Dock on their experiences of having MSC as a ship repair customer.

“I am excited to see how Ship Repair USA evolves as we take the advice of our attendees and our own expertise into next year and beyond,” says Heather Ervin, editor in chief of Marine Log. “We always want the industry to be involved in our programming and networking ideas since this event is truly for them.”

Ship Repair USA 2025 will return to the Gulf region next year with more details to be unveiled later this summer. Marine Log will also host FERRIES 2024, taking place October 29-30 in Seattle, Wash.

To submit presentation or panel topic ideas for any Marine Log event, please send an email to Heather Ervin at hervin@sbpub.com. For inquiries on sponsorships, contact David Harkey at dharkey@sbpub.com.