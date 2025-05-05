Op-Ed: The hidden threat in America’s shipbuilding revival

By D. Terry Greenfield, Principal Consultant, CONSULEX

The United States is embarking on one of the most ambitious shipbuilding revivals in recent history, driven by growing global maritime competition, renewed investments in national defense, and the strategic need to revitalize our industrial base. But as we rebuild dry docks, ramp up production, and invest in cutting-edge naval and commercial vessels, a less visible but critical threat looms: corrosion.

Corrosion isn’t just rust. It’s a relentless, multibillion-dollar adversary threatening our entire maritime fleet’s longevity, reliability, and cost-efficiency. Without a national strategy to manage corrosion and strengthen the skilled workforce required to prevent it, we risk watching our investments disintegrate beneath us.

A $500 Billion Problem Hiding in Plain Sight

Corrosion costs the U.S. economy more than $500 billion, including billions in losses to the Department of Defense alone. For shipbuilders, asset owners, and operators, corrosion drives up maintenance expenses, shortens service life, disrupts readiness, and undermines safety. From splash zones and ballast tanks to topside structures and nonskid decks, every inch of a vessel is vulnerable if not adequately protected.

These aren’t just technical challenges but economic and national security concerns. In fact, 266 aviation mishaps in the Army and Navy between 1983 and 2013 were directly linked to corrosion-related issues. The consequences range from mission failure to loss of life, underscoring the urgent need for comprehensive corrosion control.

AMPP: Powering Prevention, Readiness, and Resilience

That’s where the Association for Materials Protection and Performance (AMPP) steps in. With more than 36,000 members worldwide and a legacy of training over 65,000 maritime professionals, AMPP is the global authority in corrosion prevention and protective coatings. We bring together the expertise, standards, and workforce development needed to safeguard the maritime sector.

As a strategic ally to both military and commercial shipbuilders, AMPP is advancing the future of U.S. shipbuilding in five critical ways:

Extending Fleet Lifespan and Cutting Costs

Every dollar invested in corrosion prevention saves up to $16 in future maintenance. Through our globally recognized standards and certifications, AMPP helps shipbuilders and asset owners reduce downtime, extend service life, and avoid costly repairs. Enhancing National Security

AMPP partners with NAVSEA, NAVFAC, and the U.S. Coast Guard to develop and implement corrosion control standards that directly impact fleet readiness. From Standard Item 009-32[1] to SFLC 6310[2]AMPP specifications are embedded in military preservation practices that ensure mission-critical performance. Building a Skilled, Maritime-Ready Workforce

With over 31,000 active certifications held by more than 26,000 professionals in the U.S. alone, AMPP is closing the skilled labor gap in corrosion prevention and coatings application. We have offered 11,000+ classes across 350 locations and have trained more than 12,000 individuals in 38 countries in 2024 alone, creating a workforce that keeps ships and shipyards operational. Driving Innovation and Sustainability

AMPP leads research on emerging technologies like laser surface prep, ultra-high-solid coatings, and advanced inspection techniques. These innovations improve performance, reduce environmental impact, and support more sustainable shipbuilding practices. Setting the Global Standard

AMPP is the only organization recognized by the International Maritime Organization for corrosion expertise. Our standards guide everything from steel repairs (AMPP SP21494-2022[3]) to nonskid applications (AMPP SP21419-2025[4]) and coating performance requirements (AMPP SP21417-2023[5]), ensuring quality and consistency across the global fleet.

The Path Forward: Strategic Corrosion Management

If the U.S. is serious about revitalizing its maritime industrial base, we must treat corrosion prevention as a pillar of our national shipbuilding strategy, not an afterthought. That means integrating AMPP standards into design and construction from day one. It means training the next generation of coatings inspectors, applicators, and engineers. It also means forging stronger partnerships between shipyards, government agencies, and organizations like AMPP.

Corrosion is silent, but its consequences are not. As the commercial marine industry charts its course for a more competitive and sustainable future, let’s ensure that what we build today lasts tomorrow and long after.