Newport News Shipbuilding and United Steelworkers agree on labor contract

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) reports that United Steelworker members at the company’s Newport News Shipbuilding division voted in favor of a new labor contract. The new contract took effect Monday and will run through February 7, 2027.

“I’m happy to share that members of United Steelworkers Local 8888 voted 3,678 to 533 to ratify a new 60-month labor contract,” said Newport News Shipbuilding President Jennifer Boykin. “Benefits of the new contract include general wage increases and bonuses, a freeze on employee health care premiums for three plan years, new medical benefits and additional annual leave.”

“We worked diligently with our union partners to reach a fair agreement, and are pleased that the new contract continues to provide the pay and benefits that our union employees expect,” said Susan Jacobs Newport News’ vice president of human resources and administration. “This offer maintains our competitiveness in the shipbuilding industry and our flexibility to respond to our Navy customer’s needs. I applaud the efforts of all those involved in reaching this agreement and am pleased we continued our Navy shipbuilding requirements throughout the process.”