Gibbs & Cox awarded Navy contract worth a potential $319 million Written by Nick Blenkey









The largest independent naval architecture and marine engineering firm in the U.S., Arlington, Va., headquartered Gibbs & Cox Inc., has been awarded a $29.5 million contract that could be worth almost $319 million if all options are exercised.

Awarded by the Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., the contract is for supporting surface combatant ship design and engineering efforts for the Navy’s Future Surface Combatant Force, primarily in support of the DDG(X) program, as well as other emerging ship concepts, and to conduct feasibility studies as part of supporting the broader Navy fleet.

Work will be performed in Arlington (50%); and Washington, D.C., (50%), and is expected to be completed by February 2023. If all options are exercised, work will continue through February 2027.