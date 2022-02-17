MetalCraft Marine delivers 7th cutter boat to U.S. Coast Guard

MetalCraft Marine, which has yards in both Watertown, N.Y., and Kingston, Ontario, reports that its Watertown facility has delivered the seventh Medium Endurance Cutter in a 36-boat U.S. Coast Guard program to Pensacola, Fla.

The Interceptor 7M is the smallest of the MetalCraft Marine Interceptor model line, but offers the same controlled, smooth ride as larger models because of its design, construction, and weight.

The rigid inflatable boat (RIB) is designated a Cutter Boat Large (CB-L) and is part of the USCG Indefinite Delivery, Indefinite Quality (IDIQ) CB-L replacement program. Through this program, MetaCraft Marine will deliver up to 46 7M CB-L vessels to the Coast Guard fleet.

The Interceptor 7M is designed to ISO 12215 structural standard Category A, (Unlimited Sea State) and American Boat and Yacht Council (ABYC) standard for all systems.

Features include:

Single Volvo Penta D-3 diesel engine with duo prop outdrive that does 38 knots

Raymarine Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Intelligence, Surveillance, Reconnaissance (C4ISR) electronics

David Clark communications system

Allsalt Shox shock mitigating seats

Wing Inflatables foam collar

Zipwake gyro controlled auto trim and listcontroller

Rapid hinged radar arch

Long gun locker

Full opening engine hatch with ABYC sill

Four-point and three-point lifting eyes

As a shipboard cutter boat, the 7M Interceptor is used for a number of operations including search and rescue, drug interception, crew transfer and anything else needed to provide services to the ship and crew.