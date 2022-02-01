PODCAST: Fincantieri Bay sees busy year ahead

Written by Marine Log Staff
LNG bunkering barge Clean Canaveral is among Fincantieri Bay's recent deliveries.

In this edition of Marine Log’s Listen Up! podcast, we talk to Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding’s Justin Slater, who heads up the yard’s sales and marketing division, to find out more about operating a Great Lakes’ shipyard and what the yard has going on in the new year.

The shipyard has made recent headlines with vessels, including the Michigan TraderClean CanaveralMark Barker and others. Let’s dig in.

