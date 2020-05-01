PODCAST: Captain Steve Kress, McAllister Towing

In the coming weeks and months, we will be bringing you a regular series of podcasts featuring a range of marine industry leaders, innovators and opinion shapers.

In this edition of Marine Log Listen Up! Podcast, we hear from Captain Steve Kress, vice president of operations for New York City-headquartered McAllister Towing.

Captain Kress has been with McAllister since 1982.

McAllister Towing is one of the oldest towing and transportation companies in the United States and operates a fleet of more than 60 tugs in a dozen ports.

McAllister recently made headlines when its tugs berthed the USNS Comfort at the Manhattan cruise terminal. New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio hailed her arrival as “something absolutely extraordinary, absolutely inspiring.”

Now the Comfort has done her job in providing surge capacity at the height of the New York City coronavirus crisis and has moved on to her next mission.

Click on the podcast below to hear what Capt. Cress has to say about docking the massive hospital ship in the New York Harbor, how COVID-19 has impacted McAllister and tug operations, a recent project the company has announced and what’s to come next.