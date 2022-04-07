PODCAST: Danfoss Editron and Volvo Penta talk electrified solutions and sustainability

In this edition of Marine Log’s Listen Up! podcast, we talk to Erno Tenhunen, marine director of Danfoss Editron, and Johan Inden, president of Volvo Penta Marine Business Unit, on Danfoss’ new partnership with Volvo Penta.

We also explore how the cooperation will support commercial marine customers’ transitions into electrified solutions, accelerate sustainability across the the marine industry, and set higher standards in the electrification of marine propulsion solutions.