Zan Fast Ferries orders third CoCo Yachts Coastal Cruiser

Gorinchen, Netherlands-headquartered CoCo Yachts reports that Zan Fast Ferries of Zanzibar, Tanzania, has ordered a third CoCo Yachts designed high speed passenger craft.

The vessel, a Coastal Cruiser 599, will join two Coastal Cruiser 448 vessels, named Zanzibar 1 and Zanzibar 2, that were taken into service in early 2020, providing transport between Dar-Es Salaam and Zanzibar.

Zan Fast Ferries has now decided to expand the ferry service to more routes, and will include the island of Pemba in its service.

Like the two previous vessels, the Coastal Cruiser 559 will be built by the Plenty Ships-Yaguang Group’s Zhuhai, China, shipyard.

The third aluminum high speed passenger ferry is designed in accordance with RINA and IMO – High Speed Code – 2000, with a maximum significant wave height of 4 meters. Service speed will be 32.5 knots @ 90% MCR.

The interior design is fresh and light and special attention has been given to passenger comfort and ensuring very low noise and vibration levels. Large side and front windows provide spectacular outside views and the vessel interior is served by a high-capacity air conditioning system in the inside areas.

The forward portion of the main deck provides seating for 318 economy-class passengers, with a spacious luggage compartment aft. A further 231 economy-class passengers can be seated on the upper deck exteriors, with seating for 50 premium-class passengers in the upper deck interior.

The vessel has a length overall of 49.72 meters, a beam over all of 11.20 meters and a maximum draft of 1.40 meters.

Power will be provided by twin MTU 16V4000M63L diesels driving MJP 750 DRB waterjets through ZF 9050 reversible gearboxes. Cummins generator sets will provide auxiliary power.

The vessel will be equipped with an automatic ride control system from Humphree that has proven its effectiveness on Zanzibar 1 & 2. The system not only keeps the trim at the optimum point to reduce fuel consumption, it also reduces motions in more severe wave conditions.

The new Coastal Cruiser 599 will start on the new service between Dar Es Salaam- Zanzibar-Pemba in second quarter 2023.