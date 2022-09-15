VIDEO: Korea Express Ferry takes delivery of high speed cat Written by Nick Blenkey









The latest addition to the fleet of Korea Express Ferry, Korea Pride, is a 72-meter, 556-passenger Incat Crowther design catamaran ferry that is the first vessel of its kind to be built in South Korea.

In procuring the vessel, Korea Express Ferry set very high safety, comfort and performance standards—and also specified that the ship be built locally.

Incat Crowther was selected to design the ship and supervise its construction at the Kangnam Corporation shipyard in Busan. The decision was based on Incat Crowther’s digital shipbuilding credentials and its operator-focused design.

“It’s a great example of our approach to using global experience to support local building,” said Dan Mace, technical manager at Incat Crowther.

Longer platform delivers high speed and fuel efficiency

Korea Pride features a sleek, single-deck configuration, which, Mace said, was selected to handle the specific conditions which include large swell and wind chop.

“Safety and open sea capability drove our design and build,” said Mace. “The 72 meter platform is longer than usual for a single-deck ship. This delivers greater speed without sacrificing fuel efficiency.”

“We are very pleased with the outcome,” said Korea Express Ferry CEO Sung Man Hwang. “Incat Crowther’s contribution to the project cannot be understated. We received a high-quality ship that reached an impressive 41 knots on sea trials. It is a very happy day for us to take delivery of such an extraordinary ship. It will serve our passengers very well”.

A total of 556 passengers is accommodated across a single deck. To maximize safety and efficiency, they board and disembark via six boarding gates/doors, located to integrate with shoreside infrastructure.

Passengers are accommodated on a single deck

Korea Express Ferry’s passengers are served by economy, business and first-class cabins. A central amenities block features a large, well-equipped kiosk in addition to bathrooms and a mothers’ room. Luggage racks are plentiful in all cabins. At the aft end of the main deck is a crew area with mess room, office and bathroom. The ship also has a medical room.

The ship has an operating speed of 36.5 knots and is powered by quad MTU 16V4000 main engines, with neat and tidy engine room layout and exposed engine hatches aiding maintenance and removal. .