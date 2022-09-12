RFP out for new NYC Ferry operator

The New York City Economic Development Corporation (NYCEDC) has now issued a request for proposals (RFP) seeking an operator for the NYC Ferry public transit system. The RFP comes after New York City Comptroller Brad Lander released an audit back in July finding, among other things, that NYCEDC had underreported nearly a quarter of a billion dollars in NYC Ferry expenditures during former Mayor Bill de Blasio’s administration.

In his report, the comptroller made 11 recommendations aimed at improving oversight over the ferry system and protecting the fiscal integrity of New York City. Among those that NYCEDC accepted to issue a new RFP for the system operator.

RFP RELEASED

NYCEDC has now complied and released the RFP, saying that it is being issued to invite qualified ferry operators, transit service providers, or other qualified firms to submit proposals to operate the NYC Ferry system.

NYCEDC says it plans to select the operator on the basis of factors stated in the RFP, which include but are not limited to: the quality of the respondent’s proposal plan, the quality of the respondent’s minority and women-owned business enterprise (“m/wbe”) plan, the respondent’s financial qualifications and experience with transit service, and the respondent’s proposed compensation to run the service.

NYCEDC will hold two optional information sessions and one optional site visit.

The first information session will be held on September 21, 2022, at 1:00 P.M. at the NYCEDC offices located at One Liberty Plaza, 14th Floor, New York, N.Y. 10006.

The second information session will be held on October 19, 2022 at 11:00 A.M. at Building 92 in the Brooklyn Navy Yard, located at 63 Flushing Avenue at Carlton Avenue, Brooklyn, N.Y/ 11205.

The site visit will be held at 1:00 P.M. on the same day as the second information session (October 19, 2022) at Pier C in the Brooklyn Navy Yard, also located at 63 Flushing Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11205. Attendees must sign a liability waiver and a non-disclosure agreement before attending the site visit.