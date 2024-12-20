ProZero delivers 12-passenger vessel to Norwegian high-speed ferry operator

Faaborg, Denmark-based ProZero reports that it has delivered a 15 meter ProZero passenger vessel to Norwegian high-speed ferry operator Metro-Opus and that, after rigorous testing and certification processes, it has been approved for operations by the Norwegian Maritime Authority, marking a significant milestone for ProZero and Metro Opus.

The vessel was formally handed over to Metro-Opus project manager Rasmus Husby Larsen by Jakob Frost, co-owner of the ProZero shipyard.

Designed and built with the shipyard’s modular construction approach, the vessel is certified to accommodate 12 passengers, including wheelchair spaces, as well as cargo and crew. Its hull is designed to ensures low hydrodynamic resistance for enhanced fuel efficiency and exceptional stability in challenging weather conditions.

“This vessel fully fulfills our trust in ProZero’s ability to deliver a robust, well-proven vessel tailored to our diverse requirements,” said Larsen. “Its performance, stability, and efficiency exceed our expectations and set a new benchmark for small vessel passenger transport in the Norwegian ferry market.”

Jakob Frost, co-owner of the ProZero shipyard, expressed his excitement at the successful delivery:

“We are delighted to see this vessel ready to serve in Norway,” said Frost. “This project represents ProZero’s commitment to innovation, quality, and customer-focused solutions. Working with Metro-Opus has been a rewarding experience, and we are proud to have met their high standards.”