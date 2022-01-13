Keel laid for two electric ferries for Dutch operator Written by Nick Blenkey









Designer CoCo Yachts B.V. of the Netherlands reports that a keel laying ceremony was recently held for two all-electric ferries on order at Holland Shipyards Group for Dutch ferry operator Riveer.

The hulls are being built by Alumare in Świnoujście, Poland, where the keel laying ceremony took place.

The two vessels are due to enter service early 2023, and will sail on the De Merwede river between the cities of Gorinchem, Sleeuwijk, Werkendam and Hardinxveld-Giessendam.

The only requirements that Riveer gave CoCo Yachts was that the ferries had to be 100% emission-free and that the current timetable of the ferry service had to be maintained with some allowance for battery charging.

This resulted in a 35.3 meter long, all-aluminum double ended catamaran, able to carry 100 passengers and 100 bicycles.

“We had to design a lightweight ferry with and excellent hull, and therefor decided to evaluate each item to see if it was a must to have it on board,” said Henk van Herwijnen, general manager of CoCo Yachts. “For example, to save weight we decided not to use any paint on the exterior of the vessel.

The ferries are designed in accordance with Bureau Veritas and IL&T ES_TRIN 2021 requirement for the stability of inland waterways vessels, with a maximum significant wave height of 0.6 meters.

The Urban Sprinter 100 design has a length over all of 35.3 meters, a beam over all of 7.6 meters and a maximum draft of 1.65 meters. The vessel will use two 171 kW PM motors connected to Veth VL-160-CR thrusters. The batteries will be supplied by EST-Floattech.