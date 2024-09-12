FERRIES 2024: Leveraging technologies in ferry operations

Leveraging technology in ferry operations can greatly enhance efficiency, safety, and customer experience. At Marine Log’s FERRIES 2024 conference on October 29-30 in Seattle, Hornblower Group—a leading name in maritime and hospitality—along with its subsidiary City Experiences and ferry services such as NYC Ferry and Puerto Rico Ferry, will discuss their integration of various technologies into their operations.

The panel will also feature Anchor Operating System, a maritime software company partnered with Hornblower.

The discussion will be moderated by Bion Stewart, a retired Coast Guard captain and current COO of Bald Head Island Transportation Inc. Panelists include Jonathan Figueroa, Vice President of Operations, Facilities, and Support Services for Puerto Rico Ferry and City Experiences; Tim O’Brien, Senior Vice President of Ferries and Transportation for NYC Ferry, Hornblower; and Nasi Peretz, President and CTO of Anchor Operating System.

ABOUT MARINE LOG’S FERRIES 2024

Drawing heavily on actual operator and owner experiences and feedback, FERRIES 2024 will focus on how ferry owners and operators—both large and small—can learn from ferry success stories and lessons learned to improve their own vessel operations via improved technologies and low-carbon alternatives to increase ridership and maximize business efficiencies.

The program will also explore new ways to meet economic and environmental targets through technological advances, green funding, innovative vessel operations, and the latest trends in ferry design.

This year’s program includes four panels focusing on varying topics, including an update on electrifying the Washington State Ferries system, a case study on ferry service expansions, and how operators can leverage technologies in their ferry operations. Other exciting topics include how the Sea Change—the highly anticipated hydrogen fuel cell ferry—recently achieved a Certificate of Inspection from the U.S. Coast Guard; managing “chaos” facing small ferry operators with multiple short daily trips; the necessity of a service contingency plan, with insights from Washington State Ferries; a look at recently delivered ferries, including a new Subchapter T ferry built for Angel Island Tiburon Ferry.

The complete agenda can be found here. For inquiries regarding sponsorships or ways you can connect with FERRIES 2024 attendees, contact David Harkey at dharkey@sbpub.com.