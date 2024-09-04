FERRIES 2024: Managing chaos as a small ferry operator

While Marine Log’s FERRIES conference has traditionally spotlighted larger operations, valuable insights can also be gleaned from smaller ferry services—particularly those operating multiple trips daily throughout the year. One such example is the Bald Head Island Ferry, based in Southport, N.C.

Capt. Bion Stewart, COO of Bald Head Island Transportation Inc. and a retired U.S. Coast Guard captain, will share how the company’s fleet navigates the complexities of loading and unloading hundreds of passengers and their luggage multiple times a day. His presentation will take place at the conference on October 29-30 in Seattle.

During his talk, Stewart will cover:

Defining the Problem —You would be amazed how many organizations jump straight to solutions without fully understanding and defining the problem

—You would be amazed how many organizations jump straight to solutions without fully understanding and defining the problem Driving change through proven leadership principles

Defining what success looks like.

Action without an intended outcome is just spinning wheels Executing your plan. Ways to keep focused on the “end game” through unity of effort, managing resources and expectations, having a robust internal and external communications plan (particular to build buy in amongst your workforce and key stakeholders), and measuring outcomes

Each element of the operation introduces cascading factors of chaos and increased complexity to an already intricate system. Stewart’s discussion will offer options and solutions relevant to leveraging technology, enhancing maintenance oversight, navigating interactions with federal, state, and local regulators, and addressing workforce recruitment and retention strategies that can drive success across all business areas.

ABOUT MARINE LOG’S FERRIES 2024

Drawing heavily on actual operator and owner experiences and feedback, FERRIES 2024 will focus on how ferry owners and operators—both large and small—can learn from ferry success stories and lessons learned to improve their own vessel operations via improved technologies and low-carbon alternatives to increase ridership and maximize business efficiencies.

The program will also explore new ways to meet economic and environmental targets through technological advances, green funding, innovative vessel operations, and the latest trends in ferry design.

This year’s program includes four panels focusing on varying topics, including an update on electrifying the Washington State Ferries system, a case study on ferry service expansions, and how operators can leverage technologies in their ferry operations. Other exciting topics include how the Sea Change—the highly anticipated hydrogen fuel cell ferry—recently achieved a Certificate of Inspection from the U.S. Coast Guard; managing “chaos” facing small ferry operators with multiple short daily trips; the necessity of a service contingency plan, with insights from Washington State Ferries; a look at recently delivered ferries, including a new Subchapter T ferry built for Angel Island Tiburon Ferry.

The complete agenda can be found here. For inquiries regarding sponsorships or ways you can connect with FERRIES 2024 attendees, contact David Harkey at dharkey@sbpub.com.