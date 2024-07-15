EV Maritime selected to electrify popular ferry service in San Francisco Bay Written by Heather Ervin









EV Maritime, a New Zealand-based electric ferry design and technology company, announced July 12 that it has been commissioned by Angel Island Tiburon Ferry (AITF) to design an all-new hybrid electric vessel for the fleet. The progressive project, which will see the electrification of two existing vessels and the construction of a third new plug-in hybrid vessel, has been funded by the California Air Resources Board (CARB). The hybrid vessel will be designed and engineered by EV Maritime with electrical integration provided by ZeroMar, a local company in the Bay Area.

This project will be presented at Marine Log’s 37th annual FERRIES conference in Seattle on October 29-30, with AITF co-presenting.

This undertaking builds on EV Maritime’s current project to introduce electric fast ferries to the commuter ferry fleet in Auckland, New Zealand—a project directly supported by the central government there. This project will be EV Maritime’s first on U.S. soil and an important marker in cleantech collaboration between the two nations. Marking the importance of this milestone, the signing of the contract, held on July 12, 2024, at a special ceremony on the San Francisco waterfront, was attended by senior elected officials from the San Francisco area, the Prime Minister of New Zealand, Rt. Hon. Christopher Luxon, and the New Zealand Ambassador to the United States, H.E. Rosemary Banks.

AITF currently operates three vessels providing ferry service between Tiburon and Angel Island, as well as private charters, whale watching and sunset cruises. Angel Island State Park is the largest natural island in the San Francisco Bay and a popular destination for hiking, biking and picnics.

Owned and operated by fourth-generation charter Capt. Maggie McDonogh, AITF was founded by her father Milton in 1959. The McDonogh family has a rich history tied to the waters of the San Francisco Bay dating back to the late 1800s. Over the years, AITF has earned its place as a piece of San Francisco and California history and demonstrated unwavering commitment to community service. Now Capt. McDonogh, in collaboration with EV Maritime, is making the groundbreaking move towards sustainability and environmental responsibility with the design and implementation of their new hybrid vessel.

“This is a very exciting project, and we are looking forward to working with Maggie and her team,” said Michael Eaglen, CEO of EV Maritime. “As a provider of transportation to a State Park, and a host to numerous visitors to the Bay, Angel Island Tiburon Ferry is already conscious of their leadership role. This project will be a powerful example for others to follow.

“This new vessel will be plug-in hybrid, able to operate fully electric on shorter routes but with hybrid capability for longer range service. By using EV Maritime’s efficiency-optimized hull form and carbon fiber composite construction, this plug-in hybrid vessel will dramatically reduce fuel consumption and exhaust emissions. We are proud to serve as AITF’s design partner for this landmark project.

“One of the core values of EV Maritime is not just to electrify vessels, but to spread the understanding that electric ferries can be a more attractive, more reliable and more accessible form of public transportation,” continued Eaglen. “We maintain our commitment to decarbonizing every harbor in the world by starting with ferries, and we are delighted to have AITF as an ambassador for electrification in the San Francisco Bay.”

“I am truly excited by the opportunity to work with EV Maritime and to bring their remarkable designs to California,” said McDonogh, owner of AITF. “It was very fortuitous to meet Michael at a ferry conference that he was presenting at; he is a remarkable person and I am positive that this will be an enduring relationship. As a fourth-generation captain, and as a woman-owned micro business in a small town we are so fortunate to have this opportunity. I can’t thank EV Maritime enough, and the countless others that made this possible, for making this project a reality.

“We are located on the coast, and strongly believe that what we do here affects everything inland,” continued McDonogh. “Not only is going electric the right thing to do, I see it as our moral obligation to preserve the environment for future generations. Converting our existing boats, which are still fully serviceable, is a no-brainer effort with a low carbon footprint. As for the boat we are building, I am confident that this new vessel packed with cutting-edge electric technology will stand as a shining example of what is possible.”