Crowley joins hybrid-electric ferry project

Shipbuilder Senesco Marine, Kingston, R.I., has selected Crowley to provide design verification and production packaging for the hybrid-electric passenger vehicle ferry it is building for Casco Bay Lines of Portland, Me.

Under the contract, Crowley will use its development experience in electric and hybrid propulsion systems to verify the contract design by Elliott Bay Design Group and develop the production package that is necessary for Senesco Marine to begin construction.

The production package provides critical detail engineering to ensure that the ferry is both energy- and capacity-efficient during its operation.

Expected to be in service in 2024, the passenger-vehicle ferry will be a true hybrid vessel with the ability to operate using a diesel-electric system, a zero-emissions, fully battery-powered system, or a combination of those options. The vessel, which will hold up to 599 passengers and 15 vehicles. It will replace an existing diesel-powered ferry, resulting in a reduction of 800 tons of carbon dioxide emissions each year.

“We are collaborating with fellow industry leaders to deliver sustainable, high-performing marine solutions that are better for the environment and well serve the communities where they operate,” said Coulston Van Gundy, vice president, Crowley Engineering Services.

“We are proud to begin construction on another hybrid-electric ferry, a sustainable solution to carry passengers from point A to point B, made possible by a strong team to include Crowley’s partnership and notable design and verification experience,” said Ted Williams, president, Senesco Marine.

Crowley is the designer of the eWolf, the first all-electric U.S. tugboat now under construction. For the Senesco Marine project, it will draw upon its know-how of design innovation, construction management and operation of hybrid tugboats as well as lower emissions marine solutions such as LNG ships.