Canadian ferry operator signs up 2 more for Wärtsilä plan Written by Nick Blenkey









Wärtsilä has signed a five-year optimized maintenance agreement with Société des traversiers du Québec (STQ).

It covers two LNG-fueled ferries, the Jos Deschenes II and Armand Imbeau II, each of which operates with Wärtsilä 20DF dual-fuel engines. A similar agreement was signed earlier covering another STQ ferry, the F.A. Gauthier.

The latest contract includes an option to extend the agreement for an additional five years.

Wärtsilä says its ability to provide customized agreements that improve efficiency, reduce emissions, and ensure better availability was a prime consideration in the award of this contract.

Included in the scope of services provided are Wärtsilä’s Expert Insight digital solution, and Data-Driven Dynamic Maintenance Planning.

Expert Insight uses artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced diagnostics to achieve a level of predictive maintenance that can reduce unplanned maintenance by up to 50%.

Dynamic Maintenance Planning is enabled with data and advanced analytics and remote monitoring, thus providing accurate insight into the vessel’s performance.

“The Wärtsilä agreements deliver the operational certainty that is essential for ferry service providers,” says Luc Morneau, director of marine operations at STQ. “Equipment reliability is enhanced, maintenance is optimized, and efficient performance is assured, all of which enable cost savings over a long term.”

“The agreements with STQ for these two vessels, together with the earlier one for the F.A. Gauthier, provide clear evidence of the value delivered through equipment data insights, real-time operational support, and data-driven dynamic maintenance planning based on actual need rather than an arbitrary number of operating hours,” says Henrik Wilhelms, director, agreement sales, Wärtsilä Marine Power. “The benefits include significant cost savings and reduced fuel consumption, which in turn limits emissions for a minimized carbon footprint.”

In addition to the engines, the agreement also covers the LNGPac fuel storage, supply and control system, the gas valve unit, and the ships’ electrical and automation systems.