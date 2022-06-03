Brødrene Aa delivers the first of 3 carbon fiber cats to Greek ferry operator Written by Nick Blenkey









Norway’s Brødrene Aa shipyard has delivered the first of three high speed ferries ordered by leading Greek ferry operator Attica Group.

Ordered at the end of January 2021, (see earlier story) the vessel, Aero 1 Highspeed, is the first vessel built to Brødrene Aa’s newly introduced AERO concept, featuring an aerodynamic and energy efficient design, coupled with the shipyard’s signature lightweight carbon fiber construction.

The extremely light construction contributes to a reduction of fuel consumption and air emissions.

“We are very pleased and proud that our vessels will soon be sailing in the demanding Greek Seas trusted by one of the largest European ferry operators,” said Tor Øyvin Aa, CEO of Brødrene Aa.

The new, state-of-the-art Aeros boast an ultra-modern design and innovative features that will significantly upgrade the travel experience for the over 3 million passengers travelling annually on the Saronic Island routes.

The 36 meter long, 9.7 meter wide Aero 1 Highspeed has a carrying capacity of 150 passengers and will be able to maintain a maximum speed of 32.2 knots at full, load.

The interior is designed with a focus on comfort, even in rough seas. The spacious passenger accommodation area has large windows, providing excellent view and ample natural light. It also has special provisions for the passengers with reduced mobility and a dedicated area for bicycle transportation.