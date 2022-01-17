Brix Marine delivers latest water taxi

Now in service at the Klahoose Wilderness Resort on Cortes Island, B.C., Canada, the 32 foot x 12 foot Goat 1 is the latest addition to Port Angeles, Wash., based boatbuilder Brix Marine’s PAXCAT portfolio.

The vessel was ordered from Brix Marine by the Qathen Xwegus Management Corporation (QXMC). QXMC is the business arm of the Klahoose First Nation and Goat 1’s arrival at the resort was marked with traditional cedar brushing ceremony.

“This process took more than a year going from design to delivery, but we couldn’t be happier.” said QXMC General Manager Bruno Pereira. “We were looking for a quality, custom build and working with Charlie Crane and the Brix team allowed us to make our vision happen. Our new water-taxi business could not start on a better foot.”

“I couldn’t be prouder to own this new vessel and operate this new business,” said Klahoose First Nation Chief Kevin Peacey. “It’s exciting to see our team establishing strategic foundations for future generations of the Klahoose Nation.”

VOLVO PENTA POWERED

Powered by twin Volvo Penta D4 270 hp engines with Aquamatic DPI outdrives, Goat 1 will provide quick and efficient transport throughout Desolation Sound.

The 3212-CTC model’s full walk around configuration, combined with two side boarding doors port and starboard, allows for safe passenger access from stem to stern. Heated cabin, exterior-accessed head, and 12 individual passenger seats ensure comfort.

Passenger comfort is ensured by 12 individual seats

Brix Marine’s PAXCAT portfolio is a line of aluminum catamarans up to 52 feet in length ready to be custom designed to each owner’s requirements.