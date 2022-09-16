VIDEO: Princess Cruises unveils new Sun Princess

Princess Cruises has revealed a few more details about the Sun Princess, the first of two new Sphere class vessels, currently under construction at Fincantieri’s Monfalcone, Italy, Shipyard

This is the brand’s third ship to carry the Sun Princess name, adding to the legacy of the first ship sailing from 1974 to 1988 and the second ship sailing from 1995 to 2020. That first ship was the setting for the Love Boat TV series and carried just 700 guests. The new 175,000 gt ship will be the brand’s largest ship ever and will accommodate over 4,000 guests.

The new Sun Princess will be the first Princess vessel to be LNG dual fueled and is one of 11 new ships in the overall Carnival Corporation fleet powered by LNG fuel technology.

Three-story Piazza is one of Sun Princess’s dramatic architectural features

“Sun Princess is a new and bespoke ship platform, designed to simultaneously embrace Princess heritage while boldly pressing into the future with iconic, elegant and pure lines unique to our brand,” said John Padgett, Princess Cruises president. “A show-stopping, first-of-its-kind Dome on the top deck and suspended glass Piazza in the center of Sun Princess offer innovative designs showcasing expansive ocean views for incredible opportunities to connect with the sea.”

The Piazza spans three stories, forming an iconic architectural feature offering guests an outward looking suspended space with comfortable seating and areas to enjoy the ocean views in every direction. An LED screen in the center of the Piazza can be moved and configured to deliver live entertainment programming.

The Dome is a first-of-it’s kind multi=level deck

The other stand-out structure onboard Sun Princess is The Dome. Inspired by the terraces of Santorini, it is a multi-level covered deck and first-of-its-kind true glass-enclosed dome ever constructed on a cruise ship. During the day, the Dome features an indoor/outdoor pool, and unique water feature, in a comfortable and relaxed space. At night, the pool becomes a stage, and the Dome completely transforms into an entertainment venue

The inaugural season for Sun Princess begins in early 2024 with Mediterranean itineraries. The ship’s first three voyages will go on sale today, Seotember 16.