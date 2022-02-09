VIDEO: Cunard reveals first details of new ship

Carnival Corporation’s Cunard brand has announced the name of its new ship, set to make its first sailings in early 2024. To be named Queen Anne, the new vessel will be Cunard’s 249th ship and will join Queen Mary 2, Queen Victoria and Queen Elizabeth to mark the first time since 1999 that Cunard will have four ships at sea.

Queen Anne will feature reimagined Cunard signature spaces and will introduce an updated Cunard livery.

“I am absolutely delighted to welcome Queen Anne, the fourth ship to Cunard’s fleet. This marks a very special moment in Cunard’s 182-year history and showcases Cunard’s exciting global plans for the future, allowing even more guests around the world to set sail with Cunard,” said Carnival UK President, Sture Myrmell, “With design inspired by the past and set for the future, Queen Anne is the perfect way for our guests to rediscover the joy of exploration and travel again. We look forward to sharing more details in the coming weeks and months.”

Based on Holland America Line’s Pinnacle Class design, the 113,000 gt Queen Anne will have a length of 322.51 meters (1,058.1 feet), carry up to 3,000 passengers, and will be delivered from shipbuilder Fincantieri’s Monfalcone, Italy, shipyard.

More to come as Cunard releases more information.

STRONG BOOKINGS

The Queen Anne name reveal came one day after Cunard announced that its Summer 2023 itineraries, which unveiled over 150 new, international voyages, had seen a record-breaking first two days of trading, with demand especially strong for Princess and Queens Grills Suites.

“We are thrilled by the robust response to our recently announced Summer 2023 voyage program, which has surpassed our record-breaking sales in 2021 when Queen Elizabeth‘s summer at sea sailings became available to book,” said Jamie Paiko, vice president of Sales for Cunard North America. “Cunard’s two strongest booking periods in more than a decade have happened in the last 12 months, which is a true reflection of Cunard’s global appeal, and our guests’ enthusiasm to re-join our luxury ocean travel experience.”