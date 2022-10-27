Carnival will fit more cruise ships with air lubrication systems Written by Nick Blenkey









The world’s largest cruise company, Carnival Corporation & plc [NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE: CUK] plans to expand its program for installation of air lubrication systems (ALS) to a majority of its cruise line brands in its fleet by 2027. This is expected to generate significant savings in fuel consumption and carbon emissions by reducing hull drag by approximately 5% per ship.

Carnival is currently installing the Silverstream System ALS on five ships, including two ships in 2022 for its Princess Cruises and P&O Cruises (UK) brands. In addition, the company is planning at least 10 more installations for existing as well as newbuild ships across more than half of its cruise line brands, and it expects continued expansion of the ALS program over time. The expansion plans build on the success of four systems currently operating on ships from its AIDA Cruises and Princess Cruises brands.

Silverstream says its technology will be retrofitted to an initial 10 vessels during their scheduled dry docks over the next five years and that more than 40 ships in Carnival’s fleet are suitable retrofit candidates for its system. The installations will cause zero disruption to the ships’ normal operations, and zero inconvenience to passengers, says Silverstream.

ALS technology, which first saw service within the Carnival Corporation fleet in 2016 with the introduction of AIDAprima, generates a cushion of air bubbles to lubricate the flat bottom of a ship’s hull, reducing friction between the ship and surrounding water, resulting in savings in energy and fuel consumption across a wide speed range.

“The installation of air lubrication technology is another example of our ongoing efforts to drive energy efficiency and reduce fuel consumption and emissions throughout our fleet,” said Bill Burke, chief maritime officer for Carnival Corporation. “We look forward to expanding the ALS program and furthering our long-term sustainability strategy to continually invest in a broad range of energy reduction initiatives, which has included over $350 million invested in energy efficiency improvements since 2016.”

As part of its longer-term sustainability plan, Carnival Corporation says it remains focused on its commitment and efforts to establish a pathway to decarbonization. Having peaked its absolute carbon emissions in 2011, the company reports significant progress over the past 15 years reducing its carbon emission intensity despite significant capacity growth during that time. It achieved its 2020 carbon intensity reduction goal three years ahead of schedule (in 2017).