American Cruise Lines starts construction of third Coastal Cat Written by Nick Blenkey









Guilford, Connecticut, headquartered American Cruise Lines is moving steadily ahead on its Project Blue project that will see it add a series of 241 feet long, 56 feet wide catamaran hulled vessels to its fleet. In total, American plans to build a dozen of the 105-guest Coastal Cats.t.

All the ships are being built at Chesapeake Shipbuilding’s Salisbury, Md., shipyard where construction of the third Coastal Cat, American Liberty has now begun. Construction of the first two, American Eagle and American Glory, is underway and they are set for delivery in 2023, with American Liberty scheduled to begin cruising in May 2024.

Construction of Coastal Cats is underway at Chesapeake Shipbuilding

American Cruise Lines has grown substantially since the pandemic and has led a resurgence of the river cruise market. In just the past 5 years, the company has more than doubled its fleet by introducing its modern series of American Riverboats.

The ongoing series of Coastal Cats will feature amenities including 56 staterooms and suites, each with a private balcony, spacious lounges and multiple dining venues. The ship’s catamaran hull form also allows for a wide activity platform at the stern, equipped with kayaks and a large tender for in-depth adventure directly from the ship.