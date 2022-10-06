All American Marine books tour boat order

All American Marine (AAM) has been awarded a contract to build a high-speed and long-range 150-passenger eco-tour vessel for Anchorage, Alaska-based Phillips Cruises and Tours.

The 84 foot 5 inch long by 30 foot 7 inch beam vessel will have a semi-displacement aluminum catamaran hull developed by Nic de Waal of Teknicraft Design in Auckland, New Zealand. It will be constructed in AAM’s Bellingham Bay, Wash., shipyard and is contracted to deliver before May 1, 2024. It will operate in Whittier, Alaska, on completion, joining Phillips Cruises’ existing fleet of boats operating in Prince William Sound on daily sightseeing tours, including the 26 Glaciers route.

The vessel will be constructed to USCG Subchapter T classification. With a fuel capacity of 1,200 gallons, its fuel-efficient design features a fixed aluminum hydrofoil, enhancing its speed and stability at high speeds. The propulsion package includes four MJP 350X Waterjets powered by four Scania DI16 082 engines, rated at 800 metric horsepower.

The new sightseeing vessel integrates the signature Teknicraft Design symmetrical and asymmetrical combined hull shape, bow wave piercer, and a patented hydrofoil-assisted hull design. The hull and hull components are designed to break up wave action and ensure reduced drag while enhancing passenger comfort. Teknicraft’s innovative dynamic hydrofoil-assisted hull design has been shown to have industry-leading low-wake wash energy and fuel economy. The main foil action reduces the power needed to maintain service speed; therefore, fuel consumption and running costs are reduced significantly while also further enhancing the softness of the ride, especially in choppy seas.

The unique hydrofoil system consists of the main foil spanning the tunnel at the keel, forward of the center of gravity position, and two cantilever-type stern foils. The lift produced by the hydrofoil reduces the hull resistance while increasing speed and load-bearing capability.

“All American Marine is committed to creating a long-term win-win situation for each of our customers. We strive to make their operations successful by building quality boats at a fair price and supporting our customers when needed,” said All American Marine President & COO Ron Wille. “We are excited to add to the 26 Glaciers fleet and to provide a superior passenger experience for their customers for years to come.”

This advanced hull shape was custom designed using state-of-the-art digital modeling and Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) analysis testing from Teknicraft. The vessel’s design offers all passengers and crew a smooth ride and optimal comfort, as the unique hull provides a cushioned effect when encountering waves.