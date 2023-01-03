Volstad awards NES another battery pack contract

Ålesund, Norway headquartered Volstad Maritime has contracted Norwegian Electric Systems AS (NES) to deliver the battery package and the associated battery charging control system to its subsea construction vessel M/S Deep Cygnus The equipment is being supplied in connection with a forthcoming upgrade of the vessel to battery power notation before it enters a new charter contract in early 2024.

This is the latest in a series of contacts awarded NES by Volstad Maritime which, in the past six months, has contracted the company to deliver similar battery packs and charging systems to the Volantis, Grand Canyon II and Grand Canyon III offshore construction vessels.

“We are investing significantly in upgrading and future-proofing our fleet of offshore construction vessels. Reducing the offshore industry’s CO2 footprint is a shared responsibility that we take seriously,” says Trond Volstad at Volstad Maritime. “An added benefit is that our vessels become even more attractive to customers who also want to reduce emissions associated with their offshore operations. To achieve this, we rely on close cooperation with key suppliers such as NES, who we have an open and trust-based relationship with.”

The Deep Cygnus is a dynamically positioned multi-role subsea construction vessel incorporating a 150 t active heave compensated subsea crane. The vessel is 122 meters long and has operated in the North Sea in recent years.

“Upgrading the Deep Cygnus with a battery pack is similar to the upgrade we are doing onboard Volantis, where we placed the battery and charger under deck in custom-made rooms,” says Egil Bremnes, sales manager at NES.

NES, a subsidiary of HAV Group ASA, will draw on competences across its three Norwegian facilities – Bergen (HQ), Egersund and Ålesund – to design, assemble and test the battery package and control system, which will be delivered in the fourth quarter of 2023.

NES has not disclosed the value of the contract.