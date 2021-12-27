Solstad Offshore books Petrobras contract

Petrobras has awarded, Skudeneshavn, Norway, headquartered Solstad Offshore ASA a new contract for the 2007 built AHTS BOS Turquesa

The contract will start in the first quarter of 2022 and is for three years firm, with options thereafter, and is for supporting exploration and production activities in Brazilian continental shelf.

Constructed at Brazil’s Estaleiro Itajai shipyard, the 80.4 meter x 18 meter BOS Turquesa is an UT 722 L design, DP 1 AHTS with a bollard pull of 190 tonnes.