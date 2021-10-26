Siem Offshore orders battery packs for 3 more vessels Written by Nick Blenkey









Norway’s Siem Offshore today reported that it has signed contracts to fit an additional three vessels with battery packages.

For one of its subsea construction vessels that has work lined up in the offshore wind sector, Siem Offshore has placed an order with Vard Electro for a SeaQ Energy Storage System (ESS) with two battery packs and a DC link, allowing the vessel to operate for one hour in fully electric mode, in addition to providing estimated fuel savings in excess of 20%. Installation will take place in first quarter 2022.

Spreading the joy around battery package suppliers, Siem has placed an order with Kongsberg Maritime AS for a hybrid battery package including shore power connectivity for its LNG dual fuel PSV Siem Thiima, while it has placed an an order with Wärtsilä Norway AS for a hybrid battery package for the LNG dual fueled PSV Siem Pride. These installations, too, are set for first quarter 2022.

Siem says that, following the recently completed battery installation onboard Siem Symphony, “all of our three PSV LNG-vessels will then shortly be able to deliver safe, efficient and even more environmentally friendly operations through their second-to-none high-end specification and tribrid propulsion setup.”

“We are very pleased to see how well our customers and end clients are responding to these environmental upgrades, which will even further reduce their operating cost and carbon footprint,” says operations manager Jon August Houge.

