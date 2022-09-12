Royal IHC delivers one of a kind converted J-lay vessel to McDermott International Written by Nick Blenkey









Royal IHC has completed a conversion that has transformed a 2014-built pipelay vessel into a J-lay vessel that owner McDermott International says will “redefine what’s possible in deepwater construction.”

Now called the Amazon, the then Ceona Amazon, delivered by shipbuilder Lloyd Werft, Bremerhaven in 2014, was acquired by McDermott in early 2017 after it had been in layup since former owner Ceona went into administration in September 2015.

In the conversion project, Royal IHC has converted Amazon into a state-of-the-art J-lay vessel. The patented lay system, with dynamic top tension capacity of 1.500 tonnes, can handle a variety of pipes including normal flowlines, export lines and pipe-in-pipe configurations, ranging in size from 4.5 inch to 25 inches in diameter and inline assemblies. Other modifications included highly automated onboard operation processes for optimized safety performance and production efficiency. This also resulted in a reduced number of personnel requirements for process supervision.

As McDermott International’s only J-lay vessel with a holding capacity of 10.000 tonnes of pipe on board, and ability to produce hex joints from single or double joints in the multi-joint facility, the Amazon gives McDermott a unique key asset for ultra-deepwater projects.

“Completing the Amazon conversion has been challenging at times,” said Jan-Pieter Klaver, CEO Royal IHC. “However, we remain incredibly proud of her and the teams on both sides whose collaboration made this possible. This project compelled us to design a one of a kind system, with specifications that can redefine the pipelaying industry and the worlds understanding of what is possible in ultra-deepwater construction. Redelivering the Amazon is the outcome of dedication, knowledge and passion of all those involved.’’