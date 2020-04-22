CWind charters in additional vessels

Chelmsford, U.K., based offshore renewables support services provider CWind is continuing with its fleet development and expansion plans. It has signed a long-term chartering agreement with Dalby Offshore that will see it immediately add four new vessels to its fleet with the option of adding another two later in the year.

CWind negotiated the deal with support from vessel procurement advisor Colebrook Offshore.

Following a quick turnaround by marine engineering company Alicat Workboats, the first of the vessels have been renamed and registered to CWind’s East of England hub in Grimsby, where they will operate in support of several different offshore wind farms.

The vessels range from 20 meters to 26.5 meters in length, with one of them able to carry 24 passengers and two carrying 12 passengers each. Another 12-passenger vessel, CWind Voyager, will be upgraded to accommodate 24 passengers following completion of her current charter.

CWind Managing Director, Nat Allison, said, “We’re delighted to have reached this long-term agreement with Dalby Offshore. The expansion and development of our fleet is key to both our own success and the operational integrity of our clients’ assets, which is more important now than ever before to the U.K.’s power networks. Despite the challenges we are currently facing in our daily lives and business operations, we are committed to supporting our clients in the growth of renewable energy solutions.”

Stuart McNiven, Managing Director at Dalby Offshore, said, “We are very pleased with this agreement, particularly in light of the difficult period we are all facing in the marine industry and the larger business community. These vessels are of a high quality and will certainly add a new dimension to CWind’s fleet.”

CWind is one of three business divisions of Global Marine Group (GMG): Global Marine, providing fiber optic cable solutions to the telecommunications and oil & gas markets; CWind providing topside, splash zone and subsea engineering services to the offshore renewables market, and Global Offshore delivering cable installation, repair and trenching services to the offshore renewables, utilities and oil & gas markets.