Rem Offshore picks NES battery system for CSV upgrade Written by Nick Blenkey









Norwegian shipowner Rem Offshore has contracted Norwegian Electric Systems AS (NES) to deliver a deck-based battery energy storage system for its 2013-built Rem Inspector construction support vessel (CSV).

NES, a subsidiary of HAV Group ASA, will deliver a containerized energy storage system that includes a “Quest” battery charger, a 1 MW battery package, and a control system. The system is capable of operating in peak shaving, spinning reserve and harbor mode.

“Spinning reserve provides extra generating capacity that allows fewer generators to be used while maintaining the vessel’s DP class. This results in significant savings on operational costs and helps to reduce emissions,” says Egil Bremnes, sales manager at NES.

Rem Offshore will install the energy storage system and associated equipment on board the Rem Inspector CSV. This vessel measures 110 x 22 meters wide, has a deck space of 1,000 square meters, and is equipped with a 150-tonnes crane.

“We have recently ordered our first newbuild net-zero emission vessel which shows that sustainability and commercial priorities go hand-in-hand at Rem Offshore. Upgrading our current fleet is another key component of this strategy. NES has a strong track record of delivering energy storage systems to offshore vessels, which is why we have chosen them as a cooperation partner for the Rem Inspector,” says Lars Conradi Andersen, CEO of Rem Offshore.

NES will deliver the equipment during the first quarter of 2025 and manage the project from its headquarters in Bergen, Norway.

“Reducing energy consumption on offshore vessels is achieved through several measures, including integrating battery storage, energy management systems, and optimised propulsion. These efforts lead to both cost savings and lower emissions. Rem Offshore is committed to increasing fuel efficiency and providing customers with competitive, environmentally friendly vessels. We are proud to contribute to this forward-thinking approach,” says Siv Remøy-Vangen, managing director of Norwegian Electric Systems.