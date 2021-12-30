Damen delivers new Shoalbuster 3815 SD

Kazakhstan-based Caspian Offshore Construction LLP recently took delivery of a new Damen Shoalbuster 3815 SD.

Named the Caspian Amwaj, the vessel was built for stock at Albwardy Damen, a joint venture between Albwardy Investment, Dubai and the Damen Shipyards Group, and was handed over just four weeks after the signing of the sales contract. It will initially be deployed on a project in the Arabian Gulf, Caspian Offshore’s first in the region.

The Shoalbuster 3815 SD is one of the newest and largest vessels in the Shoalbuster range and stands out for its ability to operate in waters of no more than 120 centimeters in depth. It is designed to be a highly versatile workboat capable of taking on a wide variety of assignments. Handling anchors, buoys and hoses, as well as towing and other general support tasks for the offshore oil and gas industry, all fall within its operational profile. Suitably equipped it can also undertake dredging and support activities in waters that few other vessels can access.

Installed power of 1,540 bhp directed through four 1,000 mm aft propellers delivers 18.6 tonnes of bollard pull, with twin bow thrusters bring added maneuverability. A working deck space of 185 square meters enables it to carry substantial cargoes. The standard accommodations in the 38-meter, 250 dwt vessel provide comfortable living space for 11 persons in accordance with MLC regulations.

Built-for-stock vessel was delivered within four weeks of signing of sales contract.

Established in 2003, Caspian Offshore Construction is a leading supplier of offshore marine services in the Caspian Sea, well known for its shallow waters. A long-time Damen Group customer, its fleet includes a Damen Stan Tug 1606 ICE, a Multi Cat 1908, two Fast Crew Suppliers 3307 and a Fast Crew Boat 1605.

“We are indeed very excited to have taken delivery of this unique unit from our established partner Damen Shipyard with whom we have been successfully cooperating over last 15 years,” says Timur Sharapiev, managing director at Caspian Offshore.”

“The ultra-shallow draft Shoalbuster 3815 SD was developed in close consultation with owners and operators of vessels operating in shallow waters,” says Marc Tijssen, sales manager Damen Shipyards Group East & South-East Europe. “The vessel is ideal not only for work in the shallow waters of the Arabian Gulf but also for COC’s primary area of operations, the Caspian Sea. We look forward to seeing Caspian Amwaj excelling in her role.”