Viking Life Saving establishes safety hub for U.S. offshore wind Written by Nick Blenkey









Viking Life-Saving Equipment A/S has selected Norfolk, Va., as its hub to support the safety needs of North America’s fast-emerging offshore wind sector.

Viking, a leading safety solutions provider for the global maritime and offshore industries will coordinate delivery, service and lease agreements for sector-specific PPE (personal protective equipment) and other gear from offices in Norfolk.

Headed by John Bratten, sales manager, yachting and wind sales at Viking North America, the move to reinforce safety services comes as offshore wind looks set to become a major component of U.S. energy.

“Offshore wind is a young industry in the United States but momentum is building: deals are signed, surveys progressing and turbine construction underway,” said Bratten. “Technical challenges and policy changes lie ahead, but safety for those working in the industry comes first.”

Viking has progressively enhanced its range of marine evacuation systems (MES), work suits, immersion suits, lifejackets, and other life-saving equipment for offshore wind technicians, and today supports safety needs across some of the largest wind turbine developments in the world. It has also developed flexible leasing and equipment exchange packages to suit contractors in a fast-growing but unpredictable market.

The Norfolk office will tap into Viking’s established U.S. supply chain, which includes service and parts hubs in Miami, Houston and Long Beach, and dealers throughout North America.