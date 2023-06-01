VIDEO: Crowley partners with Tugdock on innovative floating wind launch solution Written by Nick Blenkey









Jacksonville, Fla., headquartered Crowley has made an investment in Tugdock, a U.K. based company that has developed a road-transportable floating dry dock known as the Tugdock Submersible Platform (TSP).

The TSP offers a cost-effective solution for developers and ports in the floating offshore wind industry and Crowley and Tugdock will explore the platform’s potential use in locations, such as the U.S. West Coast, where depth and conventional dry docks may be ill-suited for the logistics required.

Tugdock’s patented marine buoyancy bag technology meets this challenge. It allows floating dry docks to be delivered by road in modular form and assembled at the port to dimensions far wider than most of the world’s existing dry docks.

Tugdock’s submersible platforms can operate in as little as 5 meters draft, enabling a more efficient construction. The platform is then towed to deeper water for launching of the floating turbines.

“This important investment and collaboration with Tugdock strategically complement our vision and market-leading logistics capabilities to support wind energy development from beginning to end,” said Bob Karl, senior vice president and general manager, Crowley Wind Services. “Not only will we help installation developers solve logistics challenges, as a leader in sustainable and innovative maritime logistics Crowley will further the use of offshore wind as a leading alternative energy source by working together with our customers, suppliers, policymakers and others across our value chain for innovations like the Tugdock Submersible Platform.”

Crowley Wind Services is developing and planning wind terminals in California, Louisiana and Massachusetts. At the California Port of Humboldt Bay, Crowley is progressing on an agreement to build and operate a terminal for manufacturing, installation and operation of offshore wind floating platforms, use of large heavy cargo vessels and provide crewing and marshaling services for the Pacific waters recently approved for leases for wind energy. Humboldt and other West Coast installations will rely upon floating offshore wind turbines.

“We are delighted to form a new partnership with Crowley, a visionary company at the forefront of marine innovation,” said Shane Carr, CEO of Tugdock.“Their strategic investment will enable us to take our unique technology to the U.S. floating offshore wind market for the first time. We believe that our new partnership will help accelerate the growth of floating offshore wind in the U.S.”

Tugdock recently participated in Crowley’s first Innovation Expo in Jacksonville, Fla., where start-up ventures pitched their innovations for the advanced energy, sustainability, supply chain and technology sectors.

“The cost and time constraints associated with port infrastructure developments and submersible barge suitability are major bottlenecks holding back growth of the floating offshore wind sector,” said Lucas Lowe-Houghton, director of strategy and growth at Tugdock “Our TSP technology helps overcome these issues, providing a ready-to-go solution that does not require planning or environmental permissions. This is a massive benefit as planning permission for a permanent facility could significantly delay project schedules and not provide a return on investment. Tugdock provides a purpose-built permanent or temporary pre-assembly solution for construction and loadout, wind turbine generator integrations and major repair campaigns.”

Tugdock recently formed a partnership with Sarens, a leader in crane rental and heavy lifting, to offer its technology to offshore wind clients in Europe. Tugdock has also been selected to work with Equinor on the pioneering Launch Academy program managed by Offshore Renewable Energy Catapult in the U.K.