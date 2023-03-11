Vard books cable layer order

Denmark’s NCT Offshore has awarded Fincantieri’s Norwegian-headquartered Vard subsidiary a contract for a 95 meter long subsea cable laying vessel with a cable carousel capacity of 4,500 tonnes.

The vessel is an upgraded version of the VARD 9 01 design and has been designed by Vard Design in Ålesund, Norway, in close collaboration with NCT Offshore, with a major focus on sea-keeping capabilities, station keeping performances and low fuel consumption.

The hull will be built at Vard Tulcea in Romania, while the final outfitting, commissioning and delivery will be carried out by one of Vard’s shipyards in Norway.

The vessel is fitted with two main cable tanks, T-ROV hangar, walk-to-work system, is prepared for a large A-frame and provides single-cabin accommodations for 60 people.

It is equipped with a DP2 system, with its primary activities being inter-array cable installation, with capabilities for cable repair/maintenance and fiber optic cable installation built into its design and oufitting of the vessel.

Hybrid package

For improved sustainability the vessel will be equipped with a complete Vard Electro SeaQ power and control package, encompassing batteries, switchboards, and shore connection, allowing for reduction in fuel consumption and increased operability. All this will be operated from a SeaQ bridge with focus on ease of operation, safety, and ergonomics.

Vard Accommodation is delivering HVAC-R and interior concepts.

The cable layer is scheduled for delivery in fourth quarter 2024.

Technical information