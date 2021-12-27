Van Oord to charter in giant Seajacks WTIV

Eneti Inc. (NYSE:NETI) reports that its Seajacks UK Limited subsidiary has signed a major contract with Dutch marine contractor Van Oord.

Under the contract, Van Oord is to charter in the wind turbine installation vessel (WTIV) Seajacks Scylla, the largest and most capable vessel in the Seajacks fleet.

Currently employed through 2022 in Taiwan, the vessel will move to Europe on completion of its existing turbine installation contract with Ørsted on the Greater Changhua Offshore Wind Farm.

Eneti says the firm charter duration of the Van Oord contract will generate approximately $60 million of revenue in 2023.

“Securing this charter will bring the Scylla back from the Asia Pacific to the European market by the end of 2022,” says Eneti CEO Emanuele Lauro. “For a large and highly capable installation vessel like Scylla, we are seeing numerous opportunities in the U.K. and Europe in 2024 and 2025 as wind turbines increase in size and weight and are located further offshore.”

Delivered in 2015, Seajacks Scylla is a Gusto MSC NG14000X WTIV with accommodations for 130 persons. Equipped with a 1,500-tonne leg-encircling crane, it incorporates useable deck space in excess of 5,000 square meters and has over 8,000 tonnes of available variable load capacity.

Sailing at speeds of 12 knots or over, Scylla is outfitted with 105 meter long legs that give it the ability to install components in water depths of up to 65 meters.

“We are delighted with this constructive cooperation with Seajacks,” said Arnoud Kuis, managing director, Van Oord Offshore Wind. “This cooperation gives us the ability to realize our growth ambitions in the offshore wind market both in, and outside, Europe.”

“All of us here at Seajacks UK are once again thrilled to be working alongside Van Oord,” said Seajacks CEO Blair Ainslie. “The Scylla was previously chartered by Van Oord in 2019 to install monopile and transition pieces at the Deutsche Bucht offshore wind farm in Germany. We had a positive experience there, and we look forward to another safe and efficient installation project.”