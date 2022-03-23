Sembcorp Marine to build WTIV for mystery buyer

Singapore’s Sembcorp Marine has booked an order to build a wind turbine installation vessel (WTIV). It has not disclosed the customer, nor the price, but says delivery is slated for early 2025.

The contract has been placed with subsidiary Sembcorp Marine Rigs & Floaters Pte Ltd. and the WTIV will be built to an in-house design developed in collaboration with the customer.

READY FOR NEXT-GEN WIND TURBINES

Sembcorp Marine says that it collaborated with its customer intensively over two years providing design development and verification work. All it discloses about the WTIV’s specs are that it will be “capable of operating at a high level of efficiency and to handle the next generation of wind turbines which are scaled up in size with longer, lighter rotor blades, taller towers, more reliable drivetrains, performance- optimizing control systems and multi-megawatt power generation.”

“This is another monumental step for the offshore wind industry,” said Sembcorp Marine President & CEO, Wong Weng Sun. “Sembcorp Marine is pleased to support the world’s energy transition with its innovative products and to collaborate with its customers to contribute to a more sustainable and greener future.”