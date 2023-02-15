NOV launches new offshore wind service vessel concept

Add another to the string of offshore wind service vessels categories. In addition to SOVs and CSOVs, you can now include modular service and operations vessels (MSOVs). The concept has been developed by Houston-headquartered NOV Inc. (NYSE: NOV), which used to be called National Oilwell Varco.

“As wind farms move farther offshore and in deeper waters, robust operations and maintenance strategies are required,” says NOV. “Support vessels must be able to operate safely, effectively, and longer in increasingly challenging environments.”

The MSOV concept is a collaboration across NOV’s marine and construction businesses and is an evolution of its GustoMSC subsidiary’s Enhydra MSOV design. NOV says it offers an extensive and flexible deck layout to integrate mission equipment from its lifting and handling group and Remacut division to maximize capability, workability and endurance.

At 140 meters in length, the Enhydra MSOV’s larger design allows for additional capabilities by integrating additional modular equipment, increased comfort, and capabilities beyond current construction/service operations vessels. Featuring Remacut cable-lay equipment, the vessel is a versatile workhorse is designed for cable repair and change-out, subsea inspection and intervention, and mooring installation for floating wind farms.

GustoMSC says the Enhydra MSOV series of offshore wind service vessels expands on its successful offshore wind installation portfolio (which includes the Dominion Energy WITV currently under construction at the Keppel AmFELS shipyard in Brownsville, Texas).

Featues of the Enhydra MSOV include:

Methanol-powered, providing zero SOx and reduced NOx emissions

Integrated yet modular mission deck equipment

Can operate in sea states of 4.0 m Hs

Designed for 150 to 180 people on board

Superior crew welfare facilities