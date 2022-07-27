New York State releases third competitive offshore wind solicitation

New York State Gov. Kathy Hochul today announced the release of New York’s third competitive offshore wind solicitation, seeking enough clean, renewable energy to power at least 1.5 million New York homes.

The procurement, administered by the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA), includes the first phase of a $500 million investment in offshore wind ports, manufacturing, and supply chain infrastructure. Today’s announcement builds on a series of significant New York State offshore wind developments in 2022, including the groundbreaking for New York’s first offshore wind project.

New York State is seeking to procure at least 2,000 megawatts of offshore wind energy through a diverse set of project proposals while leveraging public and private capital to build a robust supply chain. In addition to the first phase of the state’s $500 million investment in ports, manufacturing and supply chain infrastructure, additional notable provisions within the solicitation include:

Introducing a first of its kind “meshed ready” offshore transmission configuration, based on recommendations from the New York State Power Grid Study, which will facilitate offshore wind projects’ transition to a future system that can grow over time and provide greater reliability and flexibility while setting New Yorkers up to save approximately $55-$60 million annually;

Awarding evaluation points for repurposing existing downstate fossil-based electric generation infrastructure and utilizing energy storage to enhance future system reliability and support more renewable energy on the grid;

Emphasizing in-state manufacturing, inclusive economic development and climate equity, fostering relationships with New York’s workforce including construction backed by prevailing wage, and encouraging project labor agreements;

In promoting the intent of the New York Buy American Act, this latest New York State offshore wind solicitation sets a minimum U.S. iron and steel purchase requirement for all projects awarded under the solicitation to encourage domestic steel production and requiring developers to provide opportunities for U.S.-based steel suppliers to participate in the growing offshore wind industry;

Enhancing stakeholder engagement, tracking, and requirements for New York jobs; and

Continuing support for responsible development through environmental and fisheries mitigation plans and the requirement to support monitoring of fisheries and wildlife to better understand the interactions with offshore wind projects.

Interested proposers can apply on NYSERDA’s offshore wind solicitation page. Proposals are due on December 22, 2022, by 3:00 p.m.

