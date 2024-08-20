NETSCo moves ahead with innovative offshore wind feeder barge Written by Heather Ervin









U.S.-based naval architecture and marine engineering firm NETSCo (with offices in Ohio and Florida) is finalizing an agreement with an undisclosed shipyard and vessel operator to build and operate Jones Act-compliant feeder vessels for offshore wind turbine installations.

Jan Flores, vice president of NETSCo, explains that the new feeder barge, which NETSCo has designed and funded, aims to enhance current models by incorporating dynamic positioning, anti-roll motion technology, and a specialized fendering system.

“There are currently two feeder barges operating on two Northeast offshore wind developments that are encountering problems with mooring and motion,” says Flores. “Our fully compliant design addresses these issues, enhancing operational efficiency, improving safety, and promoting environmental sustainability.”

In the project’s early stages, NETSCo consulted with several turbine manufacturers, who expressed concerns who raised concerns about the vulnerability of their equipment to high seas and accelerations during transportation and installation, as well as issues related to reliability and vessel performance. “These manufacturers are concerned about their equipment motions during transit and the safety of turbine components during installation. To address these concerns,” Flores notes, “we asked for their input on what they need from a feeder vessel. They suggested that the vessel should minimize excessive acceleration in certain sea conditions.””

For offshore wind farm developers, timing is critical. Flores highlights the challenge: “If you need to install 50 turbines in a year but current equipment technology can only handle 30, that’s a significant loss in revenue.”

Offshore wind turbine installation requires specialized equipment and precision, leading to the development of wind turbine installation vessels (WTIVs). These vessels are designed to transport, install, and maintain offshore wind turbines, featuring dynamic positioning systems and jacking systems for stable offshore platforms.

However, NETSCo identified a significant challenge for the U.S. East Coast. The Jones Act requires that vessels transporting and installing turbine components be U.S.-built, owned, and crewed. “This has led to a shortage of suitable vessels, highlighting the need for innovative solutions,” says Flores.

Additional challenges include U.S. port infrastructure. “The size and weight of turbine components require specialized handling and transportation, which many U.S. ports are not equipped to handle,” he adds.

Once the contract is finalized with the shipyard, NETSCo anticipates that their feeder vessel could be ready within 18 to 24 months.

A Look at the Technology

NETSCo’s state-of-the-art feeder barge will feature dynamic positioning technology to maintain its position without needing to moor to the WTIV. This feature speeds up the transfer process and reduces downtime.

The barge will also incorporate anti-roll motion technology to minimize vessel roll, enhance safety, and ensure smoother transfers in various sea conditions. Additionally, a specialized fendering system will provide a secure connection to the WTIV, reducing transfer risks and downtime. This system is designed to be compatible with most WTIVs, making it a versatile solution for diverse offshore wind projects.

The vessel’s battery-powered operation during offloading will enable precise maneuvering, lower emissions, reduce fuel consumption, and minimize noise. This approach enhances operational efficiency and supports environmental sustainability.