MacGregor gets 8th W2W gangway order from Edda Wind Written by Nick Blenkey









MacGregor, part of Cargotec, has extended its run of orders for walk-to-work gangway systems from Haugesund, Norway, headquartered Edda Wind. It has booked its eighth contract to equip an Edda Wind service vessel with a W2W system which will be delivered in the third quarter of 2024.

Edda Wind owns and operates three purpose-built offshore wind SOVs and one CSOV and has ten dedicated offshore wind vessels under construction – one SOV and nine CSOVs.

Once again, this latest vessel will be equipped with MacGregor’s distinctive Horizon, all-electric, walk-to-work gangway. According to MacGregor, the all-electric system’s ability to deliver lowest possible emissions significantly reduces the vessel’s overall environmental footprint. The redundancy level of the equipment exceeds class requirements, ensuring the minimum level of unplanned downtime.

The Horizon gangway also optimizes logistics flow, offering the widest gangway bridge currently available and the largest passenger lift integrated on a gangway tower structure, which offers stepless connection from deck levels to gangway level. Safety and efficiency are enhanced by an augmented reality operator station (AROS), which also increases logistics support by allowing a single operator to seamlessly change between crane and gangway operation from a centralized control station on the vessel’s bridge. The system is also interconnected to a Colibri 5 tonne 3D motion compensated crane, whose design is distinguished by its agility in compensating loads in 3D mode.

“MacGregor is delighted to have yet another order to supply critical equipment to the Edda Wind newbuildings,” says Pasi Lehtonen, SVP, offshore solutions division, at MacGregor. “This is the eigth in the series of walk-to-work gangway systems delivered to Edda Wind. We acknowledge the market validation of our capabilities in equipping this type of SOV system globally. It also reaffirms our strong commitment to provide enhanced sustainable solutions and services to our customers.”