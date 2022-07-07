Hexicon wins U.K. floating offshore wind CfD auction

Hexicon AB says that its 32 MW TwinHub floating wind project in the Celtic Sea has gained a U.K. Government CfD (contracts for difference) award that take the project a significant step closer to completion.

The TwinHub CfD award is the first floating offshore wind project in England and Wales to achieve this milestone. According to Hexicon CEO Marcus Thor, “it means we can now progress to the delivery phase and continue engagement with the local communities, stakeholders and regulators, with the support of Celtic Sea Power.”

Hexicon’s TwinWind floating foundation allows for two full size turbines to be placed on a single foundation, enabling more energy to be generated in a given sea area whilst reducing environmental impact of a single foundation.

The company says the TwinHub project will help kick start the floating wind sector in the U.K. south west and pave the way for larger scale commercial projects in the Celtic Sea, utilizing the TwinWind and other floating technologies.

“We have today reached a critical target for the TwinHub project, that should be particularly savored by our own Hexicon team who have worked diligently to deliver this hard fought win, and also by our development partners, Bechtel, who have significantly contributed in their areas of expertise to our success, not forgetting the numerous stakeholders, both governmental and nongovernmental, who have allowed TwinHub to progress,” said James Brown, managing director of TwinHub. “Looking ahead, we are now extremely keen to push even harder to bring more innovative projects to market, all ultimately helping to promote local and regional economic growth, and drive down the cost of green energy for consumers.”

The TwinHub project is expected to be commissioned and exporting power between 2025 and 2027.