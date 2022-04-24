Eni unit invests in Spanish floating wind innovator

Plenitude, the renewables unit of Italian energy major Eni, is to invest in Spain’s EnerOcean S.L., developer of the W2Power floating offshore wind solution. The deal is structured as a long-term partnership focused on the deployment of the W2Power technology as a lead contender for floating wind power developments worldwide.

With two wind turbines mounted on the frame of the same floater, which always face the prevailing wind, W2Power is claimed to yield one of the highest power-to-weight ratios and the lowest levelized cost of energy of any floating wind power technology.

The solution has successfully completed open sea testing at open sea at the prototype level in Spanish waters and is claimed to be the first multi-turbine solution in the world to reach this level of maturity.

Plenitude will contribute capital and expertise to the EnerOcean development program and will initially retain a 25% equity share in EnerOcean S.L., which will continue to operate independently.

Floating solutions are of particular interest for Southern Europe, where most of the coastline is characterized by deep waters.

“Investing in innovative technological solutions is crucial for Plenitude to support Eni’s energy transition process and to reach the long-term targets of 15 GW renewable installed capacity by 2030,” said Plenitude CEO Stefano Goberti. “This agreement testifies Plenitude’s willingness to put its world-leading skills and offshore engineering resources into unlocking the potential of floating wind power worldwide, which is key to delivering the much needed massive build-out of offshore wind for decarbonization, supply security and sustainability. We will continue to cooperate with EnerOcean and other technology providers to help accelerate the commercialisation of floating offshore wind.”