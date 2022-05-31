Edda Wind takes delivery of hydrogen-ready CSOV

Haugesund, Norway, headquartered offshore wind service company Edda Wind (OSL:EWIND) reports that it has taken delivery of its first CSOV, the hydrogen-ready Edda Breeze. The vessel is the first to be delivered as part of the company’s nine-vessel newbuilding program.

Edda Breeze is set to start a ten-year contract with Ocean Breeze at the Bard Offshore 1 wind farm in Germany

“The delivery of Edda Breeze marks the start of deliveries for our newbuilding program of nine vessels. More importantly, we have already secured long-term contracts for the first four newbuilds. Hence, each vessel delivery means increased revenues and improved profitability for Edda Wind,” says Edda Wind CEO Kenneth Walland.

HYDROGEN-READY

Built at the Astilleros Gondán shipyard in Spain, the 88.3 meter long Edda Breeze is of Salt 0217 design and can accommodate 120 persons on board. It has been designed with a flexibility and operability that will enable it to service wind farms worldwide.

With the help of funding from the Norwegian government’s Enova SF program, the vessel has also been prepared for zero-emission operations with hydrogen as energy carrier in liquid organic hydrogen carrier (LOHC) form. The LOHC concept has been adopted by Edda Wind as it meets the company’s strict criteria for safe operation, logistical solutions and endurance. For example, it says, this way of handling hydrogen on board avoids exposure to the safety risks that exist for several other green fuel solutions.

“Edda Breeze is the first CSOV in the world prepared with a hydrogen-based energy system planned for four weeks endurance. In principle, this means that this vessel, in a few years’ time, will be capable of supporting the construction and commissioning of wind farms without generating carbon emissions,” says Walland.

Edda Breeze is of Salt 0217 design and build number C489 from Astilleros Gondán, the same shipyard that delivered Edda Passat and Edda Mistral in 2018.

In addition to Edda Breeze and the eight vessels – six CSOVs and two service operations vessels (SOVs) – currently on order, Edda Wind owns and operates two SOVs, Edda Passat and Edda Mistral, that are both on charters for Ørsted on wind farms offshore the U.K. In total, Edda Wind’s fleet will consist of 11 vessels.

In addition, Edda Wind operates one chartered-in frontrunner vessel, the Edda Fjord. It commenced the Ocean Breeze contract in April 2021 and will operate until replaced by Edda Breeze.

“Operators are continuously looking for ways to improve the efficiency of wind farm operations and reduce operating costs and environmental footprint,” says Walland. “Our specially designed offshore wind service vessels provide exactly this. We expect demand for specialized service vessels to improve, and we are well-positioned to capitalize on this trend.”